Major WWE star goes off script on TV, brings up Charlotte Flair's divorce record

Things got personal between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton during their in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Both stars went off-script and brought up relationship stuff.

Ad

It was confirmed a while ago that The Queen would face Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Flair earned the right to challenge for the title after winning the Royal Rumble match. She could've picked Rhea Ripley or Giulia but decided to challenge The Buff Barbie instead.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton have been taking shots at each other verbally and physically since their match was confirmed. They were involved in another in-ring segment on WWE SmackDown this week.

Ad

Trending

Fans in Chicago were clearly on Tiffany's side, and they booed Charlotte whenever she tried to speak. Flair couldn't even finish cutting her promo. During the exchange, Tiffany Stratton seemingly went off script and referenced Charlotte Flair's divorce history by stating:

"And when it's all said and done, you're gonna be just like you are outside of the ring. Alone. What is that record? 0-3?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

WrestleVotes mentioned on X that the two stars went off script quite a bit and they said little of what was in the rundown for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More