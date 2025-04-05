  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Major WWE star goes off script on TV, brings up Charlotte Flair's divorce record

Major WWE star goes off script on TV, brings up Charlotte Flair's divorce record

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 05, 2025 04:07 GMT
Charlotte Flair got exposed on TV (Image via WWE.com and X)
Charlotte Flair got exposed on TV (Image via WWE.com and X)

Things got personal between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton during their in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Both stars went off-script and brought up relationship stuff.

Ad

It was confirmed a while ago that The Queen would face Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Flair earned the right to challenge for the title after winning the Royal Rumble match. She could've picked Rhea Ripley or Giulia but decided to challenge The Buff Barbie instead.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton have been taking shots at each other verbally and physically since their match was confirmed. They were involved in another in-ring segment on WWE SmackDown this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans in Chicago were clearly on Tiffany's side, and they booed Charlotte whenever she tried to speak. Flair couldn't even finish cutting her promo. During the exchange, Tiffany Stratton seemingly went off script and referenced Charlotte Flair's divorce history by stating:

"And when it's all said and done, you're gonna be just like you are outside of the ring. Alone. What is that record? 0-3?"
Ad

WrestleVotes mentioned on X that the two stars went off script quite a bit and they said little of what was in the rundown for them.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी