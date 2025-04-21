Major WWE star makes surprise return at WrestleMania 41 and becomes champion

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 21, 2025 03:48 GMT
A multi-time champion finally returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41. After Bayley was injured and couldn't compete on the show, Becky Lynch returned and took her place.

The Role Model was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at 'Mania Night 2. However, she was attacked the previous day by the heels and was not able to compete. The Women's US Champion was told to find a new partner.

Becky Lynch was revealed as Lyra Valkyria's mystery partner, and she got a big pop when her music hit. This was her first WWE match in nearly a year. The last time she competed in the ring was against Liv Morgan on the May 27, 2024 episode of RAW.

The two stars collided in a Steel Cage for the Women's World Title, and The Judgment Day member won the bout. Becky and Lyra defeated Liv and Raquel at WrestleMania 41 to become the new tag champions.

They will defend the titles against Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin on WWE NXT this Tuesday. This will be their first title defense.

Edited by Israel Lutete
