Major WWE star officially joins RAW; Draft round 4 sees big changes

The fourth round of Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft saw some major changes. Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov has been drafted to Monday Night RAW while the team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have switched brands and moved to SmackDown.

The Mad Dragon made his main roster debut on the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL, where he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match. He was one of the biggest stars on the developmental brand, and now he has found himself a new home on the main roster.

On the latest episode of RAW, WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long and Alundra Blayze announced the picks for the fourth round of Night Two of the Draft. Teddy stated that Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, known as The Judgment Day, will remain on the red brand. Damian Priest was also included but he was not mentioned because current champions were protected in the Draft.

Rhea Ripley is currently sidelined with an injury and there is no definitive timeline for how long she will be out of action. Alundra Blayze then revealed that Naomi would remain on SmackDown. Teddy Long disclosed that Ilja Dragunov has been called up to the main roster, as he was selected by RAW. Lastly, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were drafted to SmackDown.