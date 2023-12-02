Major WWE star should have opened SmackDown instead of Bianca Belair; according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

A veteran wrestling journalist feels WWE missed out on having Logan Paul open the show this week on SmackDown.

The veteran in question is Bill Apter. Bianca Belair kicked off SmackDown this week. However, she was quickly interrupted by Damage CTRL. This led to an all-out brawl where Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi battled the nefarious faction.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Apter mentioned that he would've liked to see a major star like Logan Paul open the show this week. He agreed that the girls were super talented, but WWE should have used a star like Logan better and had him open the show.

"What do you think? That week after week, in the last few shows if I remember correctly, they're opening the shows with the girls. They're really good and everything. But when I tuned in tonight and I saw the girls were coming out, I think the opening of SmackDown, at least in my estimation should've been Logan Paul or somebody with a big billboard type name rather than just bringing the girls out." [From 26:59 to 27:31]

You can watch the full video here:

This week, The Maverick announced that several WWE Superstars, including Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and a superstar from NXT, will compete to become the number one contender for the United States Championship.

