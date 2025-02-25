Major WWE star returning to help The Judgment Day become champions should've happened, says ex-employee (Exclusive)

Judgment Day picked up a huge win on WWE RAW this week. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez beat Bianca Belair and Naomi to capture the women's tag team titles. It seems some fans were expecting Jade Cargill to show up and cost Bianca and Naomi their titles, but that didn't happen.

Ad

During a recent edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo discussed the match's finish. The former WWE writer agreed with a fan comment that Jade Cargill should've returned to cost Bianca Belair and Naomi their tag team titles against The Judgment Day.

"This, I mean, Michael, I agree with you. That would have been great, but they're going to milk this out. We knew how many months ago it was Bianca and Naomi? But evidently they think we don't know. So they're going to keep dragging this out bro till as long as they could drag it out." [30:41 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Russo went on to add that Jade costing Bianca and Naomi against The Judgment Day would've caused RAW to end on a cliffhanger, which would've created more buzz around the storyline on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"That would have been a great swerve and a great cliffhanger because, you know, Naomi and Bianca Belair teased that it was Liv and Rodriguez. And you could have had Jade Cargill come out at the end and everybody thinks, 'Oh my God, she's going to s**ew Liv.' But no, she s**ews the baby faces. We leave it there. We got a cliffhanger going into next week when Jade Cargill tells a story." [31:16 onwards]

Ad

The Judgment Day's tag team title win has once again made Liv Morgan a champion in WWE. It remains to be seen if Bianca Belair and Naomi get their rematch against the newly-crowned champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback