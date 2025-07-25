Major WWE star's eerie pitch to form a new tag team with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has had a few runs alongside notable WWE names, but The Goddess rarely forms a proper team with another superstar. Recently, Chelsea Green revealed that she made an eerie pitch to form a new tag team with Bliss.Chelsea Green became a notable star in the Stamford-based promotion when she cemented her name in the history books as the inaugural Women's United States Champion. However, The Hot Mess had a long road to the top with multiple rejected pitches from the management.In an exclusive on The Takedown with SI, Green revealed a rejected eerie pitch where she would have taken the form of Alexa Bliss' doll, Lilly. The 34-year-old star would portray the doll via Bliss's wizardry. Unfortunately, the pitch got rejected by the management.“The ones that I can really harp on right now would definitely be my pitch to become Lilly, Alexa Bliss's doll. Someone has to do it. Someone has to do it. She has to do some wizardry and make this doll come to life and be her tag partner,&quot; Green said. [H/T - SI] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlexa Bliss will team up with a major name for WWE SummerSlam 2025Alexa Bliss is no stranger to tag team competition in the women's division, as she's won gold in the past with Nikki Cross and Asuka. After she returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2025, she formed an unlikely alliance with Charlotte Flair on the blue brand.In the coming weeks, Bliss and Flair became a tag team and entered Evolution in Atlanta against two other teams and the champions. Unfortunately, they didn't win the match, but neither The Goddess nor The Queen took the final pinfall in the Fatal Four-Way match.Later, the 14-time WWE Women's Champion had a conversation with Adam Pearce, and management granted the newly formed team a proper tag team title match against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam in New Jersey. It'll be interesting to see if they can walk out with gold.