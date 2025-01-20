Major WWE star sends three-word warning to Roman Reigns ahead of RAW

A major WWE Superstar delivered a three-word warning to Roman Reigns ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match on RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month.

Karrion Kross is the leader of The Final Testament and the faction has spent the past few months in a rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks on the red brand. However, Kross announced last week that Uncle Howdy's faction had transferred to SmackDown.

Ahead of this week's edition of RAW, Kross took to his Instagram story to send a three-word cryptic warning to Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline. You can check out the leader of The Final Testament's warning on Instagram by clicking here.

"Keep the receipts. ⏳," Kross wrote.

Kross sent a warning to Reigns ahead of RAW [Image credit: Screenshot of Kross' Instagram story]

Reigns became the official Tribal Chief once again with his victory over Solo Sikoa earlier this month. Sikoa returned this past Friday night on SmackDown but refused to address the crowd after they booed him relentlessly.

Bill Apter predicts Roman Reigns and a popular WWE star will be the final two in the Men's Royal Rumble

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently predicted that Roman Reigns and John Cena would be the final two WWE Superstars in the Men's Royal Rumble Match next month.

Cena will be retiring at the end of 2025 and announced earlier this month that he would be competing in his final Royal Rumble Match on February 1. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Apter suggested that Reigns and Cena would be the last two in the match next month and added that he was excited to see how it would play out.

"This whole scenario makes the Royal Rumble even more exciting storyline-wise. You've got Roman Reigns declares, 'I'm gonna get my title back.' And you got John Cena saying, 'I'm getting number 17, from that spot.' This has put a new line of excitement and tension in which one of them are going to win. Because the last two guys left, if it's going by storyline here, will probably be Roman Reigns and John Cena. I'm excited to see what's gonna happen with that," said Apter. [From 7:20 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Reigns has made it known that he is coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship once again. It will be fascinating to see which star wins the Men's Royal Rumble match next month to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41.

