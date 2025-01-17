Major WWE star set to return tonight on SmackDown

A major WWE Superstar is set to return during tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from San Diego, California.

Braun Strowman has not competed since his victory over Austin Theory on the December 27 episode of SmackDown last month. The former Universal Champion battled a bad case of the flu in recent weeks but is ready to make his return tonight.

Ahead of SmackDown, WWE shared a video of The Monster of All Monsters entering the Pechanga Arena with a bag of chicken wings, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below:

Strowman was on WWE RAW last year but utilized the Transfer Window to switch to SmackDown.

Vince Russo suggests interesting tag team for Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently pitched an interesting idea for a tag team for Braun Strowman.

The Wyatt Sicks have moved from RAW to SmackDown, and the former WWE writer believes Erick Rowan and Strowman would make an interesting tag team. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, he claimed that the duo could be like the Brothers of Destruction, and noted that the company had done nothing with Rowan since his return.

"If you take a guy who doesn't even get a mention. He doesn't even get noticed...Do you remember the Brothers of Destruction? Kane and 'Taker. Remember when they had each other's back and you couldn't touch them? You could do that with Strowman and Rowan. They've done nothing with [Rowan]. This guy could kill you," he said. [From 12:12 - 12:39]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan both used to be members of The Wyatt Family faction. Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt were also part of the group, but both stars have tragically passed since.

The children of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee recently had fun in the ring with Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso following an episode of SmackDown.

