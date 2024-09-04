Major WWE star has signed a "shocking" massive 5-year multi-million dollar deal, says Matt Camp

Former WWE host Matt Camp recently reported that a top superstar has signed a massive multi-million dollar deal with the Stamford-based company. The new contract extends for five years.

On his The Wrestling Matt podcast, the former The Bump host discussed Swerve Strickland and Daniel Garcia reportedly signing new huge contract extensions with AEW. He noted that WWE allegedly considered these deals "bad for the sport" because they are far over what the company perceives the market value of the two AEW starts to be. Camp then claimed WWE, led creatively by Triple H, is also paying more money to keep their superstars.

The former host stated that he had heard a WWE main-eventer had signed a new massive five-year multi-million dollar deal. Camp then gave a few hints on who that superstar could be:

"I have heard from multiple people that someone who has been a fairly regular main-eventer in WWE just got a massive five-year deal, massive multi-year deal, multi-million dollar deal. This is not someone that is all over the place doing media for the company. This is not someone who is a major mover for the company in terms of merch or, you know, doing stuff for Fanatics. They do very well. They're very reliable main eventer. And the number I heard, I was shocked. I was thrilled for that person but I was shocked. But I also went, 'You know what? They have it. So, pay it. Because you can afford it,'" he said. [From 58:45 to 59:39]

Check out the video below:

Multiple WWE Superstars have recently signed new deals

While Matt Camp did not reveal the name of the wrestler he claims has signed a massive five-year contract extension with the Stamford-based company, multiple WWE Superstars have recently renewed their deals, including Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton.

The Viper recently disclosed that he had resigned a new five-year contract extension on the Bash in Berlin Kickoff Show:

"Already I’m in amazing company with Flair, Cena, and then I’m tied at 14 World Titles with Triple H. So I’m in very good company. I would almost say that after I was given my second chance at in-ring competition, that I was satisfied. But then we had the King of the Ring. Then the finish happened at King of the Ring where my shoulders weren’t all the way down and I got an opportunity – an opportunity to face Gunther at Bash In Berlin for the World Title. And I realized, I just signed a five-year extension to my contract," he said.

With other top superstars' contracts, including Kevin Owens, set to expire in the upcoming months, it would be interesting to see if the company would offer them new deals.

