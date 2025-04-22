Major WWE star taken to hospital following RAW attack; gives health update

A popular WWE star has finally shared an update on his health after he was attacked last night on RAW. The name in question claimed he was taken to a hospital after the beatdown.
In the fallout episode of the red brand after WrestleMania 41, Gunther got into a verbal altercation with the RAW commentary team. It led to The Ring General putting his hands on Michael Cole. The latter's fellow commentator Pat McAfee tried to jump in to save The Voice of WWE, only to be choked out by the former World Heavyweight Champion with a sleeper hold.
Speaking on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter thanked everyone for their prayers. McAfee noted that he was taken to a local medical facility in Las Vegas. The 37-year-old added he lost consciousness during the attack but was deemed okay despite his suspicion of a serious injury.
"Thank you for all the positive prayers and vibes for this neck that Gunther snatched up and choked me out. Oh no! Monday Night RAW, the RAW After Mania last night, I went to a medical facility local over there in Las Vegas. I thought maybe I was going to have someone C2, C3, maybe something in the neck because of how I felt. But, standout, I was deemed OK. I certainly lost consciousness last night though, as the entire world watched on," he said.
Popular WWE name replaced Pat McAfee on RAW
Michael Cole returned to the commentary desk after his physical altercation with Gunther. However, Pat McAfee was taken out of the arena and had to be replaced.
WWE SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore stepped up and joined Michael Cole to call the action for the rest of the night. Although the 54-year-old was not on the commentator's desk at WrestleMania 41, he joined Big E, Jackie Redmond, and Peter Rosenberg on the Countdown panel.
After confirming his well-being, Pat McAfee is likely to show up on Monday Night RAW next week. It will be interesting to see if he tries to confront Gunther at the show.
