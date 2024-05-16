Major WWE star takes massive shot at The Rock; vows to put him in his place and end his career

WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory recently took a massive shot at The Rock, claiming the latter was not his boss. He also vowed to put The Final Boss in his place and end his career.

The 26-year-old crossed paths with The Rock last year when The Final Boss surprisingly returned on the September 15 episode of SmackDown to confront Austin Theory.

After a verbal altercation, Theory threw the first punch. However, the segment ended with The Rock hitting him with a People's Elbow before encouraging Pat McAfee to deliver another People's Elbow to the current WWE Tag Team Champion. Since then, The Final Boss has joined the TKO Board of Directors.

In an interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Theory took a shot at The Rock, claiming the Hollywood megastar was not his boss despite being on the board of directors. Meanwhile, the former Money in the Bank winner vowed to put The Final Boss in his place.

"I love him being called The Final Boss because that's it. He's at the finale. We're gonna end it and we're gonna step on top of him. And me and Grayson Waller, man, we don't care, you know. And Grayson said in the past: 'Hey, watch what you say, you know, he's our boss.' He ain't my boss, all right. He ain't my boss. I'll put him in his place, all right. Yeah, he had to take a cheap shot, you know, hit the People's Elbow, get his little pop, get his little reaction, and then now he's, you know, main eventing a WrestleMania because of Austin Theory," he said. [5:42 - 6:11]

The Rock returned to the WWE ring at WrestleMania XL

Following his appearance in September 2023, The Rock returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year to join The Bloodline. As he turned heel, The Final Boss teamed up with his cousin, then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, in a massive tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Although he and Reigns won their tag team match, The Rock failed to help his cousin retain his title the following night against The American Nightmare. Nevertheless, The Final Boss confronted Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania and vowed to go after him upon his return from his break.

While some expect The Rock to pursue Rhodes' title upon his comeback, others believe he could participate in a potential Bloodline civil war. It would be interesting to see if The Final Boss will also cross paths again with Austin Theory when he returns.

Would you like to see The Rock go head-to-head against Austin Theory in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit The Babyfaces Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.