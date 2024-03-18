Major WWE star unexpectedly slapping Roman Reigns as payback for The Rock's insults should have happened, says veteran

Former WWE Superstar Jonathan Coachman claimed Cody Rhodes should have slapped Roman Reigns instead of The Rock on SmackDown.

The American Nightmare will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Reigns in a massive tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL. On Night Two, Rhodes will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Two weeks ago, The Visionary and the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner confronted The Brahma Bull and his cousin on SmackDown. Their confrontation ended in Rhodes slapping The Rock after the latter made insulting comments about him.

Coachman and his co-host, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci, discussed the segment on his Behind The Turnbuckle podcast. While Carlucci claimed Reigns looked secondary during the heated confrontation, the former color commentator suggested creative could have made a few changes to the segment to focus the spotlight on Rhodes' heat with The Tribal Chief.

"If you noticed, he specifically went into Cody's face and it just seemed like Roman was just standing there. And, of course, it end up in the slap and everything else like that. So, it seems like there's more heat between Cody and Rock than it is that we were talking about ending the story with Roman and Roman just seems secondary. That's my own opinion," Carlucci said.

Coachman agreed with Carlucci and thought it would have shown the fans that Cody is focused on winning the title rather than The Rock getting inside his head.

"I'm glad you said that because here's what I would have done, Tommy. It would have been a swerve but I would have moved Cody in front of Roman where he's a little bit closer to him and Rock could still talk to him. But what if he would have slapped Roman for what Rock said? That would have been incredible because that would have shown me and the fans he has his eye on the title and he's not letting The Rock get inside my head and he's going after the guy." [From 07:26 to 8:33]

The Coach said that the unexpected slap would have stunned Reigns, and the wrestling world could have been buzzing over it instead of the "obvious thing" of Cody slapping The Great One to get revenge because of what happened at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event.

Cody Rhodes will stand face-to-face with Roman Reigns next Friday on WWE SmackDown

Last Monday on RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed slapping The Rock in an in-ring interview with Michael Cole, claiming it was a receipt for what The Brahma Bull did at WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event.

Meanwhile, The Brahma Bull brought back his iconic Rock Concert last Friday on SmackDown and continued insulting The American Nightmare in his song. He also promised Rhodes' mother to hand her his weight belt covered in her son's blood at this year's Show of Shows.

While The Rock is not advertised for next Friday's SmackDown episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to return to the blue brand. He will stand face-to-face with The American Nightmare ahead of their WrestleMania square-off.

Do you think Cody Rhodes' confrontation with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown will get physical? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.