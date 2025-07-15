Major WWE star wins first singles RAW match in 2499 days

Tonight, a top WWE star won a singles match on RAW after 2499 days. Hall of Famer Nikki Bella defeated Chelsea Green in singles competition to pick up her first RAW victory in seven years.

Back in 2018, Nikki Bella took on Ruby Riott in a singles match on the September 10 episode of RAW. That night, the Hall of Famer picked up a win over Riott. A lot has changed in the past seven years, and Ruby Riott is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment today.

Bella then suffered a lengthy seven-year drought before finally getting her first win on RAW in a long time tonight. Nikki Bella defeated Chelsea Green on tonight's episode of the red brand. A Rack Attack 2.0 was enough for Bella to secure the victory over the former Women's US Champion.

The veteran wrestled a handful of matches over the past seven years. She was one of the participants in the Evolution 2025 Battle Royal last weekend. Unfortunately, she failed to win the Battle Royal, and Stephanie Vaquer was the winner when all was said and done. With her big win, Vaquer secured a Women's Title match at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris PLE.

