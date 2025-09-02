  • home icon
Major WWE Superstar argues with Adam Pearce's RAW announcement; sends one-word message

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 02, 2025 17:20 GMT
Was he correct? (image via WWE)

Adam Pearce was a busy man last night on WWE RAW, and one of the things that the General Manager of the red brand announced was that Bayley would be making her return soon.

It seems that this isn't actually accurate; instead, Bayley herself has responded to the tweet, seemingly confused by Pearce's statement.

Bayley hasn't been seen in person on WWE RAW for several weeks, but she did make the trip over to the UK to be part of the European Tour. But it seems that she wasn't needed on RAW.

Lyra Valkyria has been feeling some guilt for the way she treated the Role Model that led to her recent hiatus, which is why she was looking for Adam Pearce on RAW. The Irish star was hoping that he could hand her an update after Bayley sent some interesting and cryptic posts on social media.

It's unclear what the future holds for Bayley, but her recent updates appear to be hinting at a change in her character, which could be why she has been away from WWE RAW for the last few weeks.

Will Bayley return on WWE RAW?

It has been suggested that Bayley may be returning on SmackDown instead of RAW, since she has exhausted all of the current storylines on the red brand. Adam Pearce's announcement could have been a way to make her move more of a surprise, since the speculation has already begun.

Lyra has now moved into a story with The Judgment Day, so it seems that Bayley isn't needed on RAW at present, and that could be why she is arguing with Adam Pearce's announcement.

Either Bayley hasn't spoken to Pearce, or she isn't returning soon, but it seems that she disagrees with at least one of the things that the General Manager told Lyra last night on RAW.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
