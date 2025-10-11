Major WWE Superstar begins crying emotionally in front of Triple H

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 11, 2025 14:12 GMT
Triple H. [Image credits: wwe.com]
A major WWE superstar began crying in front of Triple H at Crown Jewel. WWE presented its premium live event from Australia on October 11, and it featured some exciting matches.

One of the marquee matches saw WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton take on the Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Champion vs. Champion match to determine the Crown Jewel Champion.

The match ended with La Primera hitting a Spiral Tap to secure the win. After the match, Triple H entered the ring to present Vaquer with a ring and the Crown Jewel Championship.

At this moment, Vaquer was overwhelmed with emotions and couldn't hold back the tears. She started crying as Triple H raised her hand.

Vaquer then cut a promo talking about her success. She said that his win represents the support and love the fans showed her. She mentioned that fans believed in her, and now she believes in herself too.

Vaquer has been strongly pushed by WWE since her call up to the main roster. She won the 20-woman battle royale at Evolution to become the No.1 contender for the Women's World Championship and won the Title after beating IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza.

Triple H made a bold prediction regarding Stephanie Vaquer

At Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY to win the Women's World Championship for the first time. Some fans saw this as an upset given how established SKY has been on the main roster.

After her win, she shared an emotional moment backstage with HHH. The Game uploaded the video of their interaction on Instagram and shared a message.

He noted that the La Primera era has just begun, suggesting that there is more to come from the former NXT Women's Champion. Fans will be waiting to see what's next for Vaquer after her recent big win.

