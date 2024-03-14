Major WWE Superstar and CM Punk almost legitimately "got into it" backstage at a recent show

A WWE Hall of Famer claimed he "almost got into it" with CM Punk backstage at the latest NXT taping. The superstar in question is NXT color commentator Booker T.

The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based company last year after nearly a decade of absence. However, he suffered a significant injury while competing in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He has since been out of action.

Punk was recently spotted in attendance during last Tuesday's NXT show. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he had a little run-in with the former WWE Champion, and they almost "got into it."

"[Did you see Punk last night at the NXT tapings?] I did. I saw Punk [laughs]. [What's funny?] No, we'll talk about that off the air [laughs]. But I almost had like a little run-in with CM Punk. I mean, the internet might wanna pick that up. Me and CM Punk almost got into it at NXT this week. We'll talk about it later. I don't wanna put it out there because they're gonna pick it up and, you know, run with it. But, you know, yeah, I'll talk to you about that off the air," he said. [From 01:02:04 to 01:02:34]

CM Punk is scheduled to appear on WWE RAW before WrestleMania

Despite suffering a torn tricep during the Men's Royal Rumble match, CM Punk appeared on the following episode of Monday Night RAW. He was confronted by Drew McIntyre, who claimed he prayed for The Best in the World to get injured.

The confrontation also ended with The Scottish Warrior attacking the injured former WWE Champion. McIntyre has since continued to take shots at Punk. The Best in the World is now scheduled to appear on the March 25 episode of Monday Night RAW ahead of WrestleMania XL.

While Punk would not compete at this year's Show of Shows, McIntyre is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. He earned his shot at the title after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match last February.

