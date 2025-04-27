Major WWE Superstar confirms the end of popular character

The build to WrestleMania 41 contained a number of changes for many WWE Superstars, but none more so than Naomi, who recently turned heel.

Ad

The former Women's Champion has debuted her new character with caution tape in recent weeks, and she recently confirmed on social media that her GLOW character isn't coming back.

When asked by a fan about her former "Glowbal" persona, she made it clear that it was no more, which may cause some disappointment to fans who enjoyed the bright character.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Naomi turned heel after assaulting Jade Cargill last year, but it was only when the latter found out about the attack that she debuted her new character, and she's recently made it clear that she isn't done with Cargill following WrestleMania.

Naomi lost her WWE WrestleMania 41 match

Naomi was able to make history at WrestleMania last weekend when she was part of the first-ever women's singles match without a championship at the biggest event of the year.

Ad

Naomi lost the match to Jade Cargill, and after the show on SmackDown, Cargill appeared as though she was happy to move on, but Naomi attacked her when she was trying to step into the Women's Championship picture.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's clear that it's far from over for the two former friends, and now that Nia Jax has decided that she wants the Women's Championship at Backlash, it leaves Cargill to circle back to her feud with Naomi.

It will be interesting to see if WWE allows the score to be evened at Backlash in two weeks' time or if Cargill once again defeats Naomi and the score is finally settled. Bianca Belair needs to step back into this story as well, but given her recent hand injury, she could be out of action for a few more weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More