Major WWE Superstar confirms the end of popular character

The build to WrestleMania 41 contained a number of changes for many WWE Superstars, but none more so than Naomi, who recently turned heel.
The former Women's Champion has debuted her new character with caution tape in recent weeks, and she recently confirmed on social media that her GLOW character isn't coming back.
When asked by a fan about her former "Glowbal" persona, she made it clear that it was no more, which may cause some disappointment to fans who enjoyed the bright character.
Naomi turned heel after assaulting Jade Cargill last year, but it was only when the latter found out about the attack that she debuted her new character, and she's recently made it clear that she isn't done with Cargill following WrestleMania.
Naomi lost her WWE WrestleMania 41 match
Naomi was able to make history at WrestleMania last weekend when she was part of the first-ever women's singles match without a championship at the biggest event of the year.
Naomi lost the match to Jade Cargill, and after the show on SmackDown, Cargill appeared as though she was happy to move on, but Naomi attacked her when she was trying to step into the Women's Championship picture.
It's clear that it's far from over for the two former friends, and now that Nia Jax has decided that she wants the Women's Championship at Backlash, it leaves Cargill to circle back to her feud with Naomi.
It will be interesting to see if WWE allows the score to be evened at Backlash in two weeks' time or if Cargill once again defeats Naomi and the score is finally settled. Bianca Belair needs to step back into this story as well, but given her recent hand injury, she could be out of action for a few more weeks.