Major WWE Superstar returning to action after 3 years to clash with The Rock in massive match is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes WWE CCO Triple H could come out of retirement to face The Rock.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company several weeks ago. After joining TKO's board, he turned heel and sided with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He shockingly slapped The American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL Kickoff and had a heated verbal exchange with Triple H backstage. The Game later took several shots at the 51-year-old on SmackDown.

Some fans have since wondered if Triple H would return to the ring to have one last match against The Rock. The two superstars had one of the most historic rivalries in WWE during the Attitude Era. However, reports suggested it was unlikely that The Game would lace up his boots again due to his heart issues. The WWE CCO last competed in January 2021 when he faced Randy Orton on RAW.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed the Triple H and The Rock could recreate Vince McMahon and Steve Austin's iconic feud in some capacity:

"Now, if they take that, all you're taking is the blueprint from Vince McMahon, and even though they're trying to write him out of everything, they're gonna redo all his stuff and Steve Austin stuff. They'll just adjust it along the way. But basically, those were the two figureheads, and that's what you're gonna see," Mantell said.

Mantell speculated that Cody Rhodes might align with The Game while The Bloodline takes The Brahma Bull's side.

"You know, The Rock's army, you can have that or (...) It's gonna be Triple H versus Rock, and then Cody would join Triple H, and then, of course, The Bloodline will join The Rock. And that's almost a whole card right there. Triple H, he'll just, if he does get into the ring, he'll get in on a pay-per-view. And even though he's told not to, I've seen guys do it. So, let's see what it brings." [1:22 - 2:29]

The Rock officially joined The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced that The Rock has officially become a member of The Bloodline.

The Brahma Bull joined the group in the ring and cut a heel promo on the crowd. The 51-year-old also promised to do "everything in his power" to ensure Cody Rhodes walked out of WrestleMania 40 a loser. The American Nightmare will challenge The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title at this year's Show of Shows after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

However, fans pointed out that The Rock pointed at Reigns while making his promise. Hence, some believe the wrestling legend might betray his cousin at WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see what role The Brahma Bull will play in the main event of The Showcase of the Immortals.

Do you want to see Triple H return to the ring to face The Rock? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.