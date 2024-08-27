Major WWE Superstar's 2,240-day streak came to an abrupt end on RAW

The main event of this week's WWE RAW saw the in-ring debut of Uncle Howdy. The masked star has become a phenomenon of his own since making a return to weekly television alongside The Wyatt Sicks.

The man under the mask, Bo Dallas defeated Chad Gable using Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail finisher and picked up his first win in more than six years. Dallas' last singles win came back on the July 9, 2018 episode of RAW when he pinned Matt Hardy.

Hardy was released by WWE in 2020 and since then he has gone on to work for both AEW and TNA. while Dallas himself was released in 2021, he was quietly re-signed, worked as Uncle Howdy since 2022, and was then able to re-debut his new character earlier this year.

This is a massive win for Howdy and a huge change for his career since he has been able to go from an enhancement talent to one of the company's most talked-about stars.

Uncle Howdy is yet to be part of a WWE premium live event

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on RAW in June following Clash at the Castle and have since been able to wrestle on the Monday Night show. Despite two premium live events taking place since their debut, the stable is yet to appear in one of the monthly events.

The Wyatt Sicks and Chad Gable have been feuding since their debut on RAW, where they attacked Gable backstage. The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile later joined Master Gable and it seems that this rivalry could have finally ended following this week's episode of RAW.

After Howdy picked up the win, his Wyatt Sicks stablemates were on hand to ensure that American Made was unable to interrupt the bout and cost him his first singles win in more than six years.

