Major WWE Superstar's next move after his contract reportedly expires following WrestleMania 40 predicted by veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor will remain with the Stamford-based company.

The Prince joined the promotion in 2014. Over the past decade, the 42-year-old held several titles, including the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Title, and United States Championship. He is now one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions alongside his Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest.

Last night, Raj Giri reported that Balor's contract is set to expire after WrestleMania 40. He noted that the Judgment Day member has yet to sign a new deal.

During the Gigantic Pop podcast, Giri and his co-hosts, Glenn Rubenstein and former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan, discussed Balor's future. Morgan predicted that the Undisputed Tag Team Champion would not leave the promotion:

"[Do you think Finn re-signs with WWE?] Yes, without question. He's in a main event storyline. This is the best booking he's had. And one could argue, 'Well, he was The Demon. He was the champion.' Yeah, he's fallen off since then but this is the best chance to put him in the best group for himself where he's not, the onus isn't all on him," he said.

The veteran added:

"He's not the main star of that group but he's playing the perfect B part in that group, which is still a main event scenario. And he's making top dollar, making great merch money. He'd be a fool to leave right now. For folks like, 'Well, he wants to go back to wrestling how he used to in New Japan and all that.' He'll do that. He ain't doing that now. That's all." [11:00 - 11:40]

Finn Balor's WWE contract extends a few months after WrestleMania

After Raj Giri broke the news about Finn Balor's contract expiring later this year, Fightful provided an update on The Judgment Day member's status.

According to the report, The Prince's deal with the Stamford-based company is not set to expire immediately after the Show of Shows. Instead, his contract ends a few months later.

What would be the best move for the Undisputed Tag Team Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

