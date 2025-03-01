  • home icon
  • Major WWE Superstar selling his soul and joining The Rock would be a major twist, says veteran (Exclusive)

Major WWE Superstar selling his soul and joining The Rock would be a major twist, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 01, 2025 08:03 GMT
The Rock on last week
The Rock on last week's SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)

The Rock recently made an offer to Cody Rhodes as he asked the Undisputed WWE Champion to sell his soul and become his champion. However, most, including Vince Russo, believe that the American Nightmare is unlikely to turn heel, as the company does not do swerves like that anymore.

The Final Boss has been adamant about Cody becoming his corporate champion over the last week. The American Nightmare will reveal his answer at WWE Elimination Chamber, ahead of which he received favors and gifts from the Hollywood megastar. Rock also played a mind game with Rhodes on SmackDown, where he showed him a weight belt with the words “Cody’s Soul” and the date of June 11, 2015, the date that Dusty Rhodes passed away.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that while Cody Rhodes turning and joining The Rock will be a huge twist, no one believes it's going to happen as WWE is no longer unpredictable.

"I don’t think there’s one person out there that believes Cody Rhodes is gonna sell his soul. And if they did that though, that would be such a huge swerve and would turn everything upside down. They don’t do things like that anymore. I don’t think there’s one person out there that thinks Cody Rhodes is gonna sell out. That’s just my opinion." [49:39 onwards]
The Rock could also choose someone else as his guy if Cody Rhodes refuses his offer. The Final Boss is likely to get involved in the American Nightmare's storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
