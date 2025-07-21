  • home icon
  Major WWE tag team has officially split as new alliance is formed

Major WWE tag team has officially split as new alliance is formed

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 21, 2025 18:18 GMT
This is interesting (image via WWE)
This is interesting (image via WWE.com)

It seems that tag teams in WWE are not built to last, as many end up turning on each other or moving to opposite brands.

It appears to be a completely different situation with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, who have now gone their separate ways since Nia has aligned herself with Naomi instead.

Candice LeRae and Nia Jax entered the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution together a few weeks ago and made it appear as though they were a team again. However, now that LeRae has started a storyline with #DIY, it seems that Jax has aligned herself with the Women's World Champion.

Nia Jax and Naomi are family, so their union makes sense, and the fact that they have had matching gear during their match at a recent live event led to the belief that this could be an alliance that could be brought to RAW.

Nia Jax could make the move over to WWE RAW to support Naomi

Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in at Evolution means that she has officially moved over to RAW to operate as the new Women's World Champion.

While this alliance makes no sense because Jax is on SmackDown, it's worth pointing out that WWE has seemingly stopped adhering to rules when it comes to the brand split.

Roman Reigns has appeared on RAW, while Stephanie Vaquer was on SmackDown this past week, and LA Knight has been back and forth on the red brand since his feud with Seth Rollins began before Money in the Bank.

This means that Jax could show up as backup for Naomi on WWE RAW tonight, and there are no restraints on their alliance. It appears that Jax's run with Candice LeRae has officially come to an end as she is in a new storyline now and seems to be having a lot of fun with it.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
