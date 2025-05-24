Major WWE team officially splits up on SmackDown

A major WWE team has ended tonight on SmackDown. It was made official after weeks of speculation.

Ad

Candice LeRae has been teaming up with Nia Jax for quite some time. The star showed up as her friend when she was still working with Tiffany Stratton. However, after tension started to develop between Jax and Stratton following the latter's winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, things got worse thanks to Candice LeRae. She added to the tension, creating issues between Stratton and Jax and sowing more discord.

However, the star was associated with Nia Jax for a long time until earlier this year, when the latter lost the Women's WWE Championship. LeRae was working for Jax for some time and never really stopped helping her, but she did disappear from her side. She did not return to TV when Jax did a few weeks back.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Now, on WWE SmackDown, her team's split was officially confirmed. She appeared to help her real-life husband, Johnny Gargano's team, as she interfered in the match between Tommaso Ciampa and Chris Sabin when the referee was distracted. This resulted in Ciampa getting the win, and she posed with them, clearly showing that she had joined DIY.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More