Major WWE team officially splits up on SmackDown

A major WWE team has ended tonight on SmackDown. It was made official after weeks of speculation.
Candice LeRae has been teaming up with Nia Jax for quite some time. The star showed up as her friend when she was still working with Tiffany Stratton. However, after tension started to develop between Jax and Stratton following the latter's winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, things got worse thanks to Candice LeRae. She added to the tension, creating issues between Stratton and Jax and sowing more discord.
However, the star was associated with Nia Jax for a long time until earlier this year, when the latter lost the Women's WWE Championship. LeRae was working for Jax for some time and never really stopped helping her, but she did disappear from her side. She did not return to TV when Jax did a few weeks back.
Now, on WWE SmackDown, her team's split was officially confirmed. She appeared to help her real-life husband, Johnny Gargano's team, as she interfered in the match between Tommaso Ciampa and Chris Sabin when the referee was distracted. This resulted in Ciampa getting the win, and she posed with them, clearly showing that she had joined DIY.