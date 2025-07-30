Major WWE title match announced

A major WWE title match was announced tonight. This came during a show.Ever since Gigi Dolin and Shotzi were released from WWE, Tatum Paxley has been feeling lonely on NXT. Hence, Zaria and Sol Ruca tried to convince her that they have her back. Meanwhile, Izzi Dame manipulated her and convinced her that she was her friend. She even seemed to add her to The Culling.Last week on NXT, The Culling faced the team of Hank and Tank and Sol Ruca and Zaria. During the match, DarkState showed up, which allowed Paxley to pin Zaria.Tonight on the black and silver brand, Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame were still high off their win from last week. Paxley even hinted that she wanted to challenge Sol Ruca, but Izzi told her she needed to pin Sol to get a title match. Just then, Shawn Spears and Niko Vance walked in. Shawn told Tatum that he got her an NXT Women's North American Championship match against Sol Ruca next week.It will be interesting to see if Tatum Paxley can win next week.