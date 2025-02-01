Major WWE title match ends in DQ; 35-year-old star's unfortunate streak continues

A major title match ended in a controversial manner. A WWE star's streak continued tonight on SmackDown.

Michin has been feuding with Chelsea Green since they faced each other in the finals of the Women's United States Championship Tournament. Green won the bout with an assist from Piper Niven. Their feud continued as 35-year-old Michin tried to win the Women's US Title. Michin earned another shot at the title after she pinned Green during a tag match last week.

Tonight on SmackDown, both women locked horns in the ring. Michin came close to winning with the Eat Defeat. However, Piper Niven dragged Green out of the ring. B-Fab attacked Niven and sent the Women's US Champ back into the ring only for her to run away again. When Michin went after her, Green hit her with the kendo stick causing a DQ. However, the title cannot change hands via DQ.

Trending

However, Michin was able to turn the tables on her rival and hit her with the kendo stick as she ran away. This is also the seventh time that Michin has been unsuccessful in winning a singles title. The unfortunate streak seems to be continuing for the former O.C. member and it seems that she will be looking for the elusive singles title once again as the match ended in a disqualification.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Michin will get a rematch against Chelsea Green after tonight's result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback