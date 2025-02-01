  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Major WWE title match ends in DQ; 35-year-old star's unfortunate streak continues

Major WWE title match ends in DQ; 35-year-old star's unfortunate streak continues

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 01, 2025 02:28 GMT
WWE ring
This WWE star is popular on SmackDown (source: WWE.com)

A major title match ended in a controversial manner. A WWE star's streak continued tonight on SmackDown.

Michin has been feuding with Chelsea Green since they faced each other in the finals of the Women's United States Championship Tournament. Green won the bout with an assist from Piper Niven. Their feud continued as 35-year-old Michin tried to win the Women's US Title. Michin earned another shot at the title after she pinned Green during a tag match last week.

Tonight on SmackDown, both women locked horns in the ring. Michin came close to winning with the Eat Defeat. However, Piper Niven dragged Green out of the ring. B-Fab attacked Niven and sent the Women's US Champ back into the ring only for her to run away again. When Michin went after her, Green hit her with the kendo stick causing a DQ. However, the title cannot change hands via DQ.

also-read-trending Trending

However, Michin was able to turn the tables on her rival and hit her with the kendo stick as she ran away. This is also the seventh time that Michin has been unsuccessful in winning a singles title. The unfortunate streak seems to be continuing for the former O.C. member and it seems that she will be looking for the elusive singles title once again as the match ended in a disqualification.

It will be interesting to see if Michin will get a rematch against Chelsea Green after tonight's result.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी