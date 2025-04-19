Major WWE title reign ended unexpectedly after 230 days

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Apr 19, 2025 18:19 GMT
WWE Fans shocked after shocking event (Image via WWE.com)
WWE Fans shocked after recent title change (Image via WWE.com)

Fraxiom had been dominating the tag team division of NXT ever since September of last year. Their 230-day-long NXT Tag Team Championship reign came to an end this morning when the duo lost to Hank and Tank at NXT Stand and Deliver in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom faced Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Stand and Deliver this morning. After an action-packed bout, Hank and Tank shocked the world by beating Fraxiom and becoming the new tag team champions.

The match followed an intense North American Championship bout between Ethan Page and Ricky Saints where the champion retained. It featured a lot of great moments, including a stunning Phoenix Splash from Nathan Frazer. The champions brought their best to the ring but came up short against Hank and Tank.

Fans are excited to have Hank and Tank as the new NXT Tag Team Champions. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Nathan Frazer and Axiom as they're not the champions anymore. There is a chance that the two might show up on the upcoming episode of RAW or SmackDown post-WrestleMania, considering both of them have already appeared on the main roster before.

Edited by Arsh Das
