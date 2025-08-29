Major Wyatt Sicks title match announced for WWE Clash in Paris

The Wyatt Sicks are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions and will be defending their titles at Clash in Paris 2025. Their opponents at the PLE this Sunday night in France were determined during tonight's edition of SmackDown.Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis captured the titles from The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) on the June 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. Ford and Dawkins squared off against The Miz and Carmelo Hayes tonight on the blue brand in a tag team match, with the winners going on to battle The Wyatt Sicks for the titles at Clash in Paris.Hayes and The Miz were in control of the match when Uncle Howdy decided to get involved. Uncle Howdy distracted The Miz, and Ford capitalized by knocking him off the ring apron. The Street Profits then planted Carmelo Hayes in the ring with the Revelation for the pinfall victory.As a result of the win, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford earned a WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis this Sunday at Clash in Paris 2025.Only time will tell which tag team will walk out of Clash in Paris as champions this weekend.