  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Randy Orton
  • "Make it a shock" - Major problem with Randy Orton appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber highlighted by veteran (Exclusive)

"Make it a shock" - Major problem with Randy Orton appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber highlighted by veteran (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 05, 2025 07:00 GMT
Randy Orton returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber (Images via WWE.com).
Randy Orton returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber (Images via WWE.com).

John Cena wasn't the only WWE Superstar who shocked the world at Elimination Chamber. His former rival, Randy Orton, showed up in Toronto after a long absence. The Viper arrived in time to prevent Kevin Owens from giving Sami Zayn a career-ending injury.

Ad

Orton quickly attacked Owens before taking him out with an RKO. The 14-time World Champion teased taking out KO with a punt kick, but security got in the ring. The Viper then proceeded to plant multiple security guys with his iconic finisher.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter shared his two cents on Orton's WWE return at Elimination Chamber, noting he wasn't a fan of production playing The Viper's entrance music.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When they're doing a run-in, I wish they would cut out playing entrance music like when Randy Orton came out. Why? Make it a shock. Just have the guy run down the aisle like in the old days," Apter said. [From 21:24 onwards]
youtube-cover
Ad

WWE announced that Sami Zayn was out indefinitely on RAW in the aftermath of his brutal, Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens. It remains to be seen if Randy Orton and Kevin Owens confront each other this week on SmackDown.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी