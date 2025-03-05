"Make it a shock" - Major problem with Randy Orton appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber highlighted by veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena wasn't the only WWE Superstar who shocked the world at Elimination Chamber. His former rival, Randy Orton, showed up in Toronto after a long absence. The Viper arrived in time to prevent Kevin Owens from giving Sami Zayn a career-ending injury.

Orton quickly attacked Owens before taking him out with an RKO. The 14-time World Champion teased taking out KO with a punt kick, but security got in the ring. The Viper then proceeded to plant multiple security guys with his iconic finisher.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter shared his two cents on Orton's WWE return at Elimination Chamber, noting he wasn't a fan of production playing The Viper's entrance music.

"When they're doing a run-in, I wish they would cut out playing entrance music like when Randy Orton came out. Why? Make it a shock. Just have the guy run down the aisle like in the old days," Apter said. [From 21:24 onwards]

WWE announced that Sami Zayn was out indefinitely on RAW in the aftermath of his brutal, Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens. It remains to be seen if Randy Orton and Kevin Owens confront each other this week on SmackDown.

