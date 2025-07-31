"Making those decisions in real time" - Triple H details massive WWE SummerSlam plans

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 31, 2025 08:28 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Images via WWE
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Images via WWE on YouTube)

Triple H has been the head of WWE's creative for the past few years. The company is set to host its first two-night SummerSlam this week, and fans are very excited for it. Ahead of the show, The Game recently talked about the company's plans to honor Hulk Hogan at the event.

Ad

During a recent interview with WFAN, Triple H discussed the passing of Hulk Hogan and how WWE honoured him on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT this past week. He was also asked if the company had any plans to honor him at SummerSlam.

To this, The Game replied:

"Like, what is the right level of respect? Obviously, you cannot tribute enough as his accomplishments in WWE, or in wrestling in general, right? I mean, um, you could make the argument that none of us would be here in this industry without him, right? The rise of Hulk Hogan in the 80s, um, really catapulting the business to another level. So, you know, and but there's not without its controversy. So, um, we want to be aware of that and, and, we're making those decisions in real time, I think, just like everybody else is." [1:05 - 1:38]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Check out the full video here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Hulk Hogan was truly a pro wrestling legend. It'll be interesting to see if WWE decides to honour him at SummerSlam.

CM Punk gives his honest opinion on working with Triple H

CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 after being away from the company for almost 10 years. Since then, he has been regularly featured on WWE programming and even main-evented WrestleMania.

Ad

He recently shared his honest thoughts about working with Triple H during an interview with TVInsider. He spoke about how both of them have changed and stated that he won't take an office role while he's still an active performer.

"Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg. I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk." [H/T - TVInsider]
Ad

It's great to see CM Punk and Triple H working so well together, considering their contentious past.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications