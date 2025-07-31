"Making those decisions in real time" - Triple H details massive WWE SummerSlam plans

Triple H has been the head of WWE's creative for the past few years. The company is set to host its first two-night SummerSlam this week, and fans are very excited for it. Ahead of the show, The Game recently talked about the company's plans to honor Hulk Hogan at the event.During a recent interview with WFAN, Triple H discussed the passing of Hulk Hogan and how WWE honoured him on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT this past week. He was also asked if the company had any plans to honor him at SummerSlam.To this, The Game replied:&quot;Like, what is the right level of respect? Obviously, you cannot tribute enough as his accomplishments in WWE, or in wrestling in general, right? I mean, um, you could make the argument that none of us would be here in this industry without him, right? The rise of Hulk Hogan in the 80s, um, really catapulting the business to another level. So, you know, and but there's not without its controversy. So, um, we want to be aware of that and, and, we're making those decisions in real time, I think, just like everybody else is.&quot; [1:05 - 1:38]Check out the full video here: Hulk Hogan was truly a pro wrestling legend. It'll be interesting to see if WWE decides to honour him at SummerSlam.CM Punk gives his honest opinion on working with Triple HCM Punk made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 after being away from the company for almost 10 years. Since then, he has been regularly featured on WWE programming and even main-evented WrestleMania.He recently shared his honest thoughts about working with Triple H during an interview with TVInsider. He spoke about how both of them have changed and stated that he won't take an office role while he's still an active performer.&quot;Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg. I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk.&quot; [H/T - TVInsider]It's great to see CM Punk and Triple H working so well together, considering their contentious past.