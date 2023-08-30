"Making Mondays must watch" - Former champion sends bold message following WWE RAW

A former NXT North American Champion made a bold claim after losing a match on WWE Raw last Monday. Bronson Reed remains confident even though he lost to Tommaso Ciampa in a match he dominated.

The bad blood between Reed and Ciampa started last month. Reed helped The Miz beat Ciampa in a No Disqualification match. They faced each other a couple of weeks later, with Reed coming out on top.

In this week's episode of Raw, Reed and Ciampa battled once again. The Superheavyweight dominated most of the match, but Ciampa found a way to get the win in the end. Despite the loss, Reed sent a bold message to the WWE Universe on Instagram.

"Making Mondays must watch," Reed wrote. "I'm an attraction, a spectacle, your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler!"

With the way the match ended, the feud between Bronson Reed and Tommaso Ciampa will likely continue. Ciampa is also still looking for Johnny Gargano, who could be making his return soon for a DIY reunion.

Bronson Reed returned to WWE back in December

Bronson Reed was released from his contract on August 6, 2021, along with other NXT stars such as Leon Ruff, Bobby Fish, and Mercedes Martinez. Reed made his debut at New Japan Pro Wrestling three months later under the ring name Jonah.

Reed also appeared on Impact Wrestling before returning to WWE on the December 19, 2022 episode of Raw. He helped The Miz during his feud with Dexter Lumis and has been a regular on television since. He faced superstars such as Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Johnny Gargano.

While Reed's return has been a mixed bag, his being on television on a regular basis is a positive. He remains one of the most unique superstars on the main roster.

How would you rate Bronson Reed's return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

