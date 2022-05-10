Former WWE Star Malakai Black shares his thoughts on his 'dark father' gimmick

Former WWE Superstar Malakai Black (f.k.a Aleister Black) recently gave his thoughts on the final character he had in the company before being released in June of 2021.

In April 2021, during episodes of SmackDown, vignettes of Black appeared, showcasing a new side to his character known as The Dark Father.

Despite having a high opinion of the gimmick, the Dutch star, on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, said his and WWE writer Chris Dunn's efforts felt like a waste of time as he was released shortly after the in-ring debut of the character:

"The Dark Father vignettes were great, but it’s always such a questionable thing as to why they [WWE] did what they did. The thing is, I say questionable now, I obviously know everything that went down and why. Things went the way they went, but it still feels like sometimes an incredible waste of time for me and Chris [Dunn] because we were invested in that thing for eight months." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Since July of last year, Black has appeared regularly in AEW programming in significant storylines. Since debuting in AEW, the former NXT Champion seems to have a new lease of life in his wrestling career.

Malakai Black on how many more years he sees himself wrestling

Malakai Black began his wrestling career in 2002, performing for various European, Japanese, and American independent promotions for over ten years.

Now a 20-year veteran, Black revealed on the Universal Wrestling Podcast how long he intends to continue wrestling:

"I’d say I have a good five-to-eight years left, hopefully, you know? If my physique holds up in terms of pain management and stuff because I’m pretty beaten up but not to the point of like, I can’t compete anymore. But, there’s definitely some miles on the wheels." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh