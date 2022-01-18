"We made a million dollars" - AEW star reveals proud announcement that Triple H made during his time in NXT

Triple H led the black and gold brand of WWE NXT to incredible heights while he was in charge of the brand.

Malakai Black recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing his time in WWE NXT, Black spoke on how proud Triple H was of the brand and what they were able to accomplish while he was in charge of it.

"I always talk about this with, you know, with the people I was in NXT with," Malakai Black said. "There was a moment where we did a Pay-Per-View and Triple H came running in and he said, 'Guys we did it. We made a million dollars.' And we all look around and we’re all very, very proud. I feel that we were an era in NXT uncommon to any of the other eras. And that is no way or shape meant as a criticism at any other person that ever was in NXT, especially the people before us because we were able to do that because of them. You know, they helped grow that brand to the point where we could step and say ‘let’s take it’ and we took it up man."

Malakai Black has high praise for Triple H's NXT

Black also spoke very highly of the locker room Triple H put together while he was part of WWE NXT and how competitive and supportive everyone was of one another.

"Looking back at that era of NXT, it was truly unique," Malakai Black said. "I think we were in a locker room where we were competing with each other every single night, but we were also very, very, very supportive of one another. Like, I remember one specific moment where Tommaso walks up next to me and he said ‘I’m gonna outsell you tonight’ and I said ‘bring it.’ We would do that and it wasn’t meant in a bad way, it was meant in a great way. It was meant in a way where, we knew we had something special, we knew we had something unique and I think for a few years we were one of the most revolutionized like companies."

What do you make of Malakai Black's comments? Do you miss the black and gold brand version of WWE NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this interview.

