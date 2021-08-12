Malakai Black on why Zelina Vega re-signed with WWE

Zelina Vega returned to WWE shortly following the release of her husband Malakai Black. Now we know why that return took place.

Malakai Black was a recent guest on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss his pro wrestling career, his time in WWE, and what his plans are now that he's in AEW. During their discussions, Black revealed that the main reason his wife Zelina Vega returned to WWE before his release was so the two could spend more time together.

"Johnny Ace calls me, and even he was confused." Malakai Black revealed. "I saw his number pop up, and I look at my wife. We're in the gym, I was just warming up. I remember thinking in my head, 'here we go.' Because why would he call me on a Thursday morning? So, that conversation happened. I was shocked. And my wife started crying because she knew. My wife with tears in her eyes, and I feel so bad for her because she was about to come back, and one of the main reasons why she wanted to come back is because I was there. Which was more or less the driving force, other than the promises that they made her."

Zelina Vega's WWE return hasn't been great as compared to Malakai Black's start in AEW

While Malakai Black has already had great success in All Elite Wrestling as he was immediately inserted into a feud with AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, unfortunately, the same can't be said for Zelina Vega's return to WWE thus far.

Although she's been consistently featured on WWE SmackDown since her return, she's yet to win a match that hurts her standing and credibility in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

With any luck, things will turn around for Vega in WWE sooner rather than later.

Are you surprised to learn the reasoning for Zelina Vega's return to WWE? Or is that pretty much what you expected? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John