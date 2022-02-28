Malcolm Bivens hilariously responds to NXT star's engagement

Malcolm Bivens is happy about Diamond Mine member Ivy Nile getting engaged, but he has one simple request.

Bivens is currently one of the most entertaining managers in the professional wrestling industry. At the moment, he appears on NXT and manages several up-and-coming stars on the developmental brand.

NXT Superstar Ivy Nile took to social media to announce her engagement this morning, tweeting out:

"It was always you *purple heart emoji* here's to forever with you *diamond ring emoji,*" Ivy Nile tweeted.

Ivy Nile's manager and creator of The Diamond Mine faction in WWE NXT 2.0 responded to the announcement by hilariously requesting to cater her wedding.

"Let me handle the catering for the wedding. Cause if I have to eat grilled chicken breasts smothered in Muscle Milk, I’m flipping over tables," Malcolm Bivens tweeted.

Ivy Nile agrees to let Malcolm Bivens handle the catering for her wedding

While it's unknown if Bivens was joking or not, Nile has taken him up on the offer, accepting his offer to cater her wedding.

Bivens has surrounded himself with a group of former and soon-to-be champions in WWE NXT 2.0, with Roderick Strong already holding multiple championships in NXT and Niles and The Creed Brothers, impressing the WWE Universe. It's only a matter of time before this group is wearing championship gold in the multi-colored brand once again.

The Creed Brothers won the 2022 Men's Dusty Tag Team Classic, which earned them a future shot at the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Ivy Nile has impressed many with her in-ring skills and demeanor, making her one of the fastest-rising women on the NXT 2.0 roster. While it's uncertain when she'll receive a shot at the NXT Women's Championship when she does, the champion better be prepared for one of the most challenging matches of their career.

What are your thoughts on Ivy Nile's engagement? Would you let Bivens cater your wedding? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

