Malcolm Bivens released by WWE

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Malcolm Bivens has been released by WWE. Sapp further mentioned that Bivens was offered to re-sign with the company earlier this year in February, but he didn't want to do so:

"Fightful has learned that Malcolm Bivens has been released by WWE. The company had asked him to re-sign in February, and he'd made it clear he didn't want to do so."

Malcolm Bivens signed with WWE in 2019

Bivens signed with WWE in March 2019 and was tasked with managing various stars on NXT House Shows. He started making televised appearances and was given Rinku Singh, now known as Veer Mahan, and Saurav Gurjar to work with as part of Bivens Enterprises. The two were dominant in the ring, racking up wins, but the angle was dropped after Saurav leaked the winner of the winner-take-all match between Keith Lee and Adam Cole on his social media account.

Malcolm Bivens wouldn't appear on the screen until December 2020, managing Tyler Rust. It soon transformed into a stable as Roderick Strong and Hideki Suzuki joined the fray. Bivens was the mouthpiece for the newly-formed faction Diamond Mine, featuring the Creed Brothers.

