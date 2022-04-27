Malcolm Bivens roasts top NXT star on Twitter

WWE manager Malcolm Bivens has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the feud between Joe Gacy and NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Gacy and Harland kidnapped Bron's father Rick Steiner on NXT 2.0 a few weeks ago, stealing his Hall of Fame ring in the process. The following week saw Gacy set fire to the ring, burning it onto his own finger afterward.

On last week's show, though, Breakker caught up to Gacy and managed to get the ring back by agreeing to a title match. The NXT Champion was then thrown from a platform by his foe. Afterward, menacing cloaked figures englufed Bron, who lay motionless on the floor beneath.

Gacy's methods for obtaining a championship match were unorthodox to say the least - something that did not go unnoticed by Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens. Bivens took to Twitter today with a tongue-in-cheek post, praising Gacy's methods and referring to him as 'dream chaser':

"If you think you’re working hard, remember Joe Gacy woke up one morning and decided he’d kidnap someone’s Dad for a title shot. If that’s not a dream chaser then idk who is." Bivens wrote

Breakker and Gacy are set to do battle for NXT's top title at NXT: Spring Breakin' on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Malcolm Bivens had some issues with Diamond Mine last week

Malcolm Bivens has been the manager of the Diamond Mine faction on NXT since June 2021.

From the start, former Undisputed Era star Roderick Strong has been the leading member, even winning an NXT Cruiserweight Title with the stable. However, on the latest edition of NXT 2.0, it seemed Strong had some frustrations with the direction of the team.

As Bivens discussed business with Ivy Nile, who was in the UK at the time, Strong hit a punching bag in the background. When the call ended, Roddy voiced his intention to lead by example in an intense confrontation before storming out of the room.

Strong was recently rumored for a main roster call-up, and a potential separation from Diamond Mine could possibly set this up.

What do you think of Bivens' tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

