"Godspeed, baby girl" - Malcolm Bivens sends heartfelt video message to a female star after WWE release

WWE released Malcolm Bivens and nine other performers from NXT in another shocking round of budget cuts on April 29, 2022. The now-former manager has issued an emotional video message to a superstar.

Malcolm Bivens has had a tremendous backstage relationship with Xia Li in WWE, as they have had several funny interactions with each other on social media and beyond.

Keeping that in mind, the former Diamond Mine spokesperson said he would miss the Chinese Superstar while addressing fans after his release.

Here's what Bivens posted after the news of his departure became one of the most significant talking points in wrestling:

"Hi! I felt the need to say something; everyone keeps blowing my phone up, said Malcolm Bivens. "But I will say. The one thing that I will miss out of everything, and it's heartbreaking to say, it is Xia Li. Godspeed, baby girl. Godspeed!"

Malcolm Bivens reportedly refused to extend his WWE contract

After an extensive run on the independent circuit, the former Ring of Honor and Evolve talent joined WWE in 2019. Fightful Select revealed that Malcolm Bivens had 'made it abundantly clear' to WWE officials that he did not plan on re-signing.

A year ago, the talented star was in a similar position when his deal was about to expire. Back then, he renewed his contract after WWE pitched the idea for him to manage the Diamond Mine faction.

Bivens was allegedly unhappy with his spot in the WWE as he had not been utilized on TV for almost two years before the formation of Diamond Mine. It has been reported that the promotion offered him a new offer in February, but he decided to move on.

Malcolm, who has since gone back to using his real name Stokely Hathaway, has a 30-day non-compete clause. He will likely be a highly sought-after name in the free market soon.

