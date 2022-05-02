Malcolm Bivens touts current NXT star as future Women's Champion

Former NXT manager Malcolm Bivens took to Twitter to praise Ivy Nile.

Malcolm Bivens was the manager of the faction Diamond Mine from June 2021 until April 2022. He managed the likes of Roderick Strong, Julias & Brutus Creed, Tyler Rust, and Ivy Nile. In a surprising turn of events, Bivens was recently released from WWE. Before he left, Bivens had words of support for Nile, a Diamond Mine member.

On Twitter, after the news of his release broke, Nile shared an image of her and Bivens, praising the manager heartily:

"You are so freaking talented and I can’t wait to watch you thrive to your full potential @Malcolmvelli", Nile wrote.

In response, Bivens predicted Nile one day becoming Women's Champion:

In response, Bivens predicted Nile one day becoming Women's Champion:

"If you don't wear a Rocawear or Baby Phat jacket to the ring when you win the Women's Title, I'm going to be disappointed."

Nile has been under contract with WWE since 2020. She gained notoriety on NBC Sports' game show, The Titan Games, hosted by The Rock. She also had a brief run as a mixed-martial artist.

WWE had main roster plans for Malcolm Bivens

The release of NXT stars like Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai surprised many fans and wrestling personalities.

Bivens' case is especially puzzling, considering WWE seemingly had some major plans for him on the main roster. According to Fightful Select, Bivens was initially wanted as the manager for Omos before WWE gave MVP that role.

Bivens' deal with WWE was set to expire at the start of 2023, with the former Diamond Mine boss refusing to resign after the company restructured its contract. We can only wait and see where Malcolm Bivens heads next.

