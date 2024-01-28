Male WWE legend enters women's Royal Rumble match; Eliminated by Nia Jax in seconds

Nia Jax presented herself as arguably the biggest threat in the women's Royal Rumble match. She has had a lot of momentum on her side since beating Becky Lynch on the Day 1 edition of RAW, and she also eliminated a male WWE legend who attempted to join the multi-woman contest.

You may have guessed by now that R-Truth, an honorary Judgment Day member, decided to enter the women's Royal Rumble match. As Valhalla of the Viking Raiders was making her way to the ring, the WWE legend hijacked her entrance. However, Nia Jax took him out in seconds.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Valhalla, the chaos directly affected her. Adam Pearce came out and told R-Truth he was out while Valhalla was in. The star formerly known as Sarah Logan in WWE had the misfortune of tying Chelsea Green's record of the shortest appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match.

Post-elimination, Valhalla wanted to get back at R-Truth. Funnily enough, a few years ago, R-Truth was slated for the #30 spot in the men's Royal Rumble bout, only for Nia Jax to hijack his spot.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Truth, it wasn't a full-circle moment. Jax dominated the Rumble before the debuting Jade Cargill eliminated her.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.