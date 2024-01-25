Male WWE star teases new faction; Bayley responds

A certain male WWE SmackDown star teased creating a four-person faction and Bayley responded showing her support. One of the most important women in WWE history also happened to be the one to click the photo.

On Instagram, Grayson Waller posted a photo of himself, Austin Theory, and Pretty Deadly duo Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. The four of them have been allies for a while now, though they haven't presented themselves as a force to be reckoned with together.

Grayson Waller posted this image and Bayley responded to the same in the comments, saying 'My favorite band of boys,' showing her support for them.

Can Bayley finally accomplish one of the only two things she is yet to achieve in WWE?

Bayley is one of the most accomplished women in WWE history. She was among the first to become an outright Grand Slam Champion and has done virtually everything there is to do except for two things - winning Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania.

She has been presented as one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match, although she is up against some stiff competition in the form of previous winners Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

Even if The Role Model does win the Royal Rumble match, a spot in the main event of WrestleMania seems unlikely this year. It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility as shown by Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks just three years ago, but in order to get that spot, the story she's involved in needs to be that strong.

She has been praised for her role in Damage CTRL but she does look like she could be the first member to get booted out. Tensions escalated after Kairi Sane and Asuka joined the ranks of Damage CTRL in November, and it's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out.

