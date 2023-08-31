Male WWE Superstar reacts to Arianna Grace's stunning photos, sends a three-word message

WWE star Arianna Grace recently took to social media to share her stunning new photos.

Grace's photos caught the attention of her real-life partner and fellow NXT Superstar, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

Taking to Twitter, Lorenzo sent a three-word message as he reacted to Grace's new photos.

"Life is great!!! #ChampLife #ComebackSeazon," wrote Lorenzo.

Check out Lorenzo's tweet and message to Grace:

Grace recently made her return to WWE television at NXT Heatwave. She was seen in a segment where she was hanging out with Tony D'Angelo and Stacks at the pool. Grace was also seen interacting with Stacks.

Daughter of the legendary Santino Marella, Grace made her debut last year at NXT Level Up. She has shared the ring with superstars like Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Thea Hail, and other prominent names. Unfortunately, Grace went on to suffer an ACL injury, which forced her out of action.

Tony'D Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo are the reigning WWE NXT Tag Team Champions

Tony D'Angelo made his WWE debut in 2021. Months later, he formed his own faction on the brand by recruiting Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan.

Despite creating his own faction, D'Angelo mostly continued as a singles star. He shared the ring with the likes of Pete Dunne (aka Butch), Tommaso Ciampa, and other prominent names. The D'Angelo Family also feuded with Legado Del Fantasma in one of the most memorable rivalries in recent NXT history.

In 2023, D'Angelo turned babyface and started teaming up with Stacks. The duo unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Eventually, at NXT: The Great American Bash, D'Angelo and Stacks defeated Gallus to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. This marked their first championship victory in the company.

