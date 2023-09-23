Nia Jax has ruffled more than a few feathers since making her return to WWE. But it seems that whilst she has made a number of enemies, one RAW Superstar has been impressed by her actions.

Jax recently tweeted out an image of herself asking who was next to be slapped. Bronson Reed responded with a suggestive message making it clear that he hasn't yet been slapped by Nia Jax.

Jax has been in the ring with a number of male wrestlers in her time and even taken an RKO from Randy Orton, but Reed could be hinting at more than being slapped by the former Champion in his response.

"I think you slap the whole damn roster ...Minus me." He wrote

Expand Tweet

Could Bronson Reed be looking to team up with Nia Jax on WWE RAW?

Nia Jax will certainly have a fight on her hands when Rhea Ripley makes her return to WWE ahead of Fastlane, and she will bring The Judgment Day with her. Bronson Reed could be someone worth having on her side since she needs someone to cancel out interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley's friends have been the reason why she has been able to keep retaining her title since WrestleMania. Reed's comment could be the beginning of an alliance between the two stars.

Reed recently defeated Chad Gable on RAW in what was considered a huge upset after the Alpha Academy member almost defeated Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Aligning with Jax could give him a huge push into the main event picture especially if it comes down to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio up against Bronson Reed and Nia Jax.

Do you think Reed and Jax would be a formidable partnership on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star