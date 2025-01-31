"Malo USO" - Jacob Fatu teases new Bloodline member ahead of The Royal Rumble

Jacob Fatu doesn't appear to have a Tribal Chief at the moment since Solo Sikoa lost his match to Roman Reigns earlier this month and can no longer use the term "Tribal Chief." Sikoa appeared to cut a promo but left the ring before he was able to get his words out and it seems Tama Tonga and Fatu are now going it alone.

It's been an interesting few weeks for them, but ahead of The Royal Rumble, it appears that he could have dropped a major tease for a new member of Jacob Fatu's potential The Bloodline faction.

Whilst Bronson Reed isn't expected to return to the company for a while following his recent ankle injury, it seems that he has the attention of the Tribal Wolf. The latter recently commented on his picture claiming he was "Malo USO" he even used the blood emoji to show that he sees him as family.

Fatu and Reed have worked together in the past and they teamed together for WarGames last year, which was where Reed was injured. The likelihood is that if he wasn't injured, Reed would have joined the group sooner, and could now be answering to Jacob Fatu as his Tribal Chief.

Will Bronson Reed join Jacob Fatu's Bloodline when he returns?

Bronson Reed showed that he had a lot to offer when he almost helped his team get the win at WarGames. However, he is now expected to be out of action until around Survivor Series since he was forced to undergo surgery on his ankle, which is still in a brace.

Reed will have to go through several months of rehab before he can step back into a ring again and retrain with his ankle now that it's been surgically repaired. It could be several months or it could be 2026 when he makes his return, but it seems that he already has a storyline to walk back into.

