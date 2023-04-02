“Mami to some! Babe to me!" - Buddy Matthews sends a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley during WrestleMania 39

Buddy Matthews sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley during WrestleMania 39 ahead of her title match against Charlotte Flair.

At the time of writing, Ripley is yet to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She is currently dating Matthews and the couple have publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews sent his best wishes to The Eradicator, as she prepares for another huge title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The AEW star also took a subtle dig at Dominik Mysterio, who refers to Ripley as "Mami".

"Good luck to my precious tonight! “Mami” to some! “Babe” to me! Not many people make smile! She does everyday! @rhearipley_wwe," wrote Matthews.

Check out Matthews' Instagram post:

Ripley has had a great start to 2023, as she won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She entered the match at #1 and went all the way before eliminating Liv Morgan to earn her title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Instead of challenging Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, Ripley chose Charlotte Flair. The two women have previously collided at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Championship.

