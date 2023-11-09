"Mami will be mad", "He cheating on Mami" - Accusations toward Dominik Mysterio made by WWE Universe

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's on-screen WWE relationship is one of the most popular acts in the company. However, grave accusations were made towards Dom Dom as fans pointed out that he was cheating on Mami.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio turned to the dark side and joined The Judgment Day. He immediately paired up with Rhea Ripley after he left his father's side on Monday Night RAW. The two stars are often seen together on-screen and during backstage segments.

Dom Dom and Mami are immensely popular amongst the fans on social media. Recently, the WWE Universe accused him of cheating on Mami when he uploaded a post with his real-life fiance on Instagram. Fans jokingly poked fun at Dominik for breaking kayfabe.

Check out some of the reactions below:

In reality, Dominik Mysterio is engaged to Marie Juliette, with whom he's been with for the past 12 years, as mentioned in his recent post. The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is also engaged to popular AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Dominik Mysterio is set to enter WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2023

The Judgment Day has terrorized Monday Night RAW ever since they ended their feud with Edge at WrestleMania 39. Later, every member of the group went on to achieve success and gold in the promotion across all three brands after Rhea Ripley became the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Currently, Dominik Mysterio is a two-time North American Champion alongside Finn Balor and Damien Priest, who are in their second run as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Moreover, Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Priest is also Mr. Money in the Bank.

The stable has been feuding with the likes of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins over the past few months on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, JD McDonagh is trying to make his way into the heinous stable by winning over the members during matches.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, all eight competitors brawled during the final segment of the show. This led RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to book a WarGames match for the WWE Survivor Series 2023. This will also be the first WarGames match for the male members of The Judgment Day, as Rhea Ripley was part of last year's Women's WarGames match.

