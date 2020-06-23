Man arrested outside WWE Performance Center

A man has been arrested outside the WWE Performance Center.

Things are getting really weird as this incident continues to develop.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

WWE Performance Center

In what is seemingly becoming a theme, Armando Alejandro Montalvo was once again arrested outside the WWE Performance Center last night while the taped RAW broadcast was airing on the USA Network. This is not the first time that Montalvo has been arrested on the grounds of the WWE Performance Center. According to reports from Wrestling Inc, Orange County jail records show that Montalvo was booked on a misdemeanor charge of Trespassing on Property After Warning when he was arrested from the grounds of the WWE Performance Center.

Who is Armando Alejandro Montalvo and how is he involved with WWE?

Montalvo has been a figure on WWE's radar for some time. After an incident in 2015, Montalvo was shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy outside the WWE Performance Center. He stood trial for that incident but was found incompetent to stand trial in 2017 and was sent to a mental hospital.

It has been noted that WWE had a new civil hearing with Montalvo in June over incidents where he harassed WWE Superstars and talents in May. According to a court order from March 22nd, 2019, Montalvo was prohibited from the WWE Performance Center, an order that the man has seemingly continued to ignore.

Dave McKinnon, who works Event Security for WWE at the WWE Performance Center said that he has witnessed Montalvo continuously harassing WWE and it's employees for the last five years.

In a recent incident, he was involved with a confrontation with Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke. Dana Brooke and Evans were able to threaten him and stop him before he could get in.

So this dude was apparently trying to break into the WWE PC today, Lacey and Dana Brooke threatened him before he could get in.



Mad. #WWERawpic.twitter.com/fJWVBdR4Uw — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) June 16, 2020

Montalvo was supposedly due back in court to continue the current civil hearing with WWE's lawyers as they try to have him refrain from harassing the WWE Superstars, talents, and employees.

Advertisement

Now, following the most recent incident, Montalvo has been booked on one misdemeanor charge of Trespassing on Property After Warning. He was arrested by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy.

As he has done numerous times in the past, Montalvo was once against live streaming on Facebook as he approached the WWE Performance Center. The stream also shows Montalvo running from the deputies after the most recent incident when he was confronted.