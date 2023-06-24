“Man you are the eminem of wwe bro” - Fans react after WWE Superstar drops a diss track on getting a lot of hate

Fans recently reacted to a diss track released by a WWE Superstar for all his haters.

Top Dolla made his main roster debut last year on WWE SmackDown along with his Hit Row stablemates. Since its promising debut, the group has failed to create any impact. In fact, Hit Row and Top Dolla, in particular, have received a lot of hate for their rap music.

Top Dolla was trolled heavily for botching a high-flying move a couple of months ago, which eventually played into their heel turn. However, Top Dolla remains unfazed by all the hate and recently released a diss track where he rapped about all the hate he has received.

“Hate Me Now” Hate watch #HitRow 8pm on #SmackDown on @WWEonFOX," he said.

Fans reacted quickly to Top Dolla's music video, with one fan even comparing him to Eminem.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dutch Mantell poked fun at WWE Superstar Top Dolla's botched high-flying move

A couple of months ago, Top Dolla was wrestling in a tag team match on WWE SmackDown. He went for one of his over-the-top, high-flying moves during the match.

However, his foot got caught on the top rope, and he botched the move, landing awkwardly. The Hit Row member passed it off by saying that his knee was hurt, which caused him to botch the move.

However, Dutch Mantell felt differently. Speaking to Sportskeeda's Talking Smack, he claimed that Dolla didn't botch the move because of his knee but because he was 80 pounds overweight.

"It was okay, but I do like the fact that they worked on the knee; they kept talking about the knee. That's why he said he missed the move last week. I think he missed the move last week because of 80 pounds, probably, that he couldn't clear that fat gut over that top rope. But I do like the way he landed and walked away like, 'Yep, that's what it is! That's what it is!'" Mantell said. [10:27 - 10:55]

It's good that Dolla could walk away without a major injury, as this could've ended badly for the SmackDown star. It also resulted in his heel turn on the blue brand the following week.

