"Man I ain’t never see Brock run before" - Wrestling fans go wild after watching Brock Lesnar being manhandled by WWE star on RAW

WWE fans went berserk as they witnessed former world champion Brock Lesnar getting shoved by Omos on the latest edition of RAW.

During tonight’s Monday Night RAW, The Beast and The Nigerian Giant were set to face each other for the official weigh-in for their WrestleMania battle. Omos then got on the weighing scale and weighed in at 410 pounds.

Instead of weighing in, the former WWE Champion immediately attacked MVP’s client. For a moment, Brock Lesnar had the upper hand with massive, quick shoulder attacks.

But he was immediately driven back after a massive boot from the Nigerian Giant. The Beast Incarnate quickly escaped and had a modicum of fear and trepidation in his eyes at ringside.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their reactions as they watched Lesnar run from Omos twice during their confrontation.

Check out the reactions below:

Some fans were enraged watching The Beast Incarnate escape his opponent, and it was not something they ever wished to see.

While a few WWE fans trolled Lesnar because Omos looked more like a “Beast” next to him.

A fan explained that Brock Lesnar putting The Nigerian Giant over makes him better already.

Murphs56 @Murphs56 @WWE @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos Brock making Omos look better than he has ever looked before. Selling everything. @WWE @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos Brock making Omos look better than he has ever looked before. Selling everything.

Watching the two behemoths battle at The Showcase of the Immortals this year will be exciting.

What did you think of tonight’s exchange between Omos and Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes