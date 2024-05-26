Mandy Rose, Raquel Rodriguez and others react to WWE Superstar Liv Morgan becoming the Women's World Champion

Several big names including Mandy Rose, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Sonya Deville have recently reacted to Liv Morgan's historic victory against Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

At the premium live event, Morgan faced The Man for the Women's World Championship. Despite Lynch being in control during the initial moments of the bout, the tables turned when Morgan locked her in a submission hold. After some inpressive back and forth action in the ring, Morgan won the bout after a DDT on a chair, followed by an Oblivion. This was a result of an interference from Rhea Ripley's stablemate, Dominik Mysterio. While he had stated his intention was to prevent Morgan win the title, ultimately, the opposite happened and Liv defeated Becky to become the new Women's World Champion.

Taking to their social media handles, several superstars congratulated the newly crowned champ, as they reposted Morgan's winning photos.

Check out screengrabs of some reactions below:

Check out some more reactions below:

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan had spoken about her relationship with Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan had previously discussed what sort of relationship she had with Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.

While speaking during an interview on WWE Break it Down, Morgan spoke out of character as she mentioned that she shared an incredible bond with The Eradicator. She also added how much she enjoyed her time teaming up with Ripley.

Morgan continued as she added that despite their closely knitted bond, they are no longer friends, and that everything has now come to an end.

"In those days, I really, really, really enjoyed my partnership with Rhea. I think it was unique and special and we knew each other very, very, very, very well, and we just had a special bond that was between her and I, that is no more," said Liv Morgan. [6:12 – 6:26]

Following Morgan's victory, Ripley's stablemate Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio seem to have different outlooks to the whole scenario. While Priest seemed upset about Morgan's win, Mysterio hinted at helping the latter win.

