Randy Orton thanks WWE Hall of Famer for helping him at the start of his career

WWE Superstar Randy Orton praised Hall of Famer Mick Foley for providing help and guidance during the early phases of his career.

Today, Orton is a bonafide legend and is a first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. However, during the initial stages of his WWE career, The Viper struggled to find his feet in the business. One superstar who helped bring out a different side to Randy was Mick Foley after the two were involved in countless battles at the start of Orton's WWE journey.

Speaking to WWE Digital, Orton thanked Foley and various other legends for their help in molding him into the superstar he is today:

"I’m so grateful for so many superstars that took the time to help mold me into who I eventually became in this business. And Mick Foley is at the top of that list along with Triple H and Ric Flair for helping me get here. Without them, I wouldn’t be here." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Like Triple H and Ric Flair, Foley saw something special in Orton and was more than happy to offer his services to the second-generation superstar, while WWE aimed to book Randy as one of their next big stars.

Randy Orton is chasing tag team history

Over the past year, Orton has had a new lease of life in WWE. Orton & Riddle have flourished as the tag team known as RK-Bro.

The duo is the current RAW Tag Team Champions. They aim to add more gold around their waist as Orton & Riddle are booked to face the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, at WrestleMania Backlash, with both titles up for grabs in a Championship Unification Match.

With both teams currently performing at the highest level, the tag-team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash could very much go on to steal the show on May 8 in Rhode Island.

